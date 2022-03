Indian Railways Update: Central Railway to Run 96 Summer Special Trains; Check Full List

Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone has announced that it will run 96 trips of 5 summer specials between Pune-Jaipur/Karmali; Mumbai-Shalimar, Panvel-Karmali and Nagpur-Madgaon from next month. “Bookings for special trains no. 01403/01404, 01405/01406, 01201/01202 and Superfast AC specials no. 01401 and 01019 on special charges will open on March 19 at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in," said a release issued by CR. Railways have said that passengers travelling in long-distance trains are requested to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour for their safety and safety of others

HERE’S FULL LIST OF SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINS:

MUMBAI-SHALIMAR FULLY RESERVED AC SUPERFAST SPECIAL (20 TRIPS)

01019 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.15 hrs on every Tuesday from April 12 to June 14 and arrive Shalimar at 05.15 hrs on third day.

01020 special will leave Shalimar at 17.35 hrs on every Thursday from April 14 to June 16 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.

HALTS: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata Nagar, Kharaghpur and Santragachi

COMPOSITION: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, one Pantry Car

PANVEL-KARMALI SPECIAL (18 TRIPS)

01405 special will leave Panvel at 22.00 hrs on every Saturday from April 9 to June 4 and arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

01406 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 hrs on every Saturday from April 9 to June 4 and arrive Panvel at 20.00 hrs same day.

HALTS: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake van.

PUNE-KARMALI SPECIAL (18 TRIPS)

01403 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on every Friday from April 8 to June 3 and arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

01404 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 hrs on every Sunday from April 10 to June 5 and arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

HALTS: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake van.

PUNE-JAIPUR FULLY RESERVED AC SUPERFAST SPECIAL (20 TRIPS)

01401 special will leave Pune at 00.30 hrs on every Tuesday from April 12 to June 14 and arrive Jaipur at 23.10 hrs same day.

01402 special will leave Jaipur at 00.35 hrs on every Wednesday from April 13 to June 15 and arrive Pune at 20.00 hrs same day.

HALTS: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Phulera.

COMPOSITION: 13 AC-3 Tier

NAGPUR-MADGAON SPECIAL (20 TRIPS)

01201 special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs on every Saturday from April 9 to June 11 and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs next day.

01202 special will leave Madgaon at 20.15 hrs on every Sunday from April 10 to June 12 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day.

HALTS: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake van.

