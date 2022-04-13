Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 147 Trains Today on April 13; Check Full List

The Indian Railways cancelled 147 trains, changed sourced station of 19 and short terminated 21 on Wednesday, April 13, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar.
The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.
SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED INCLUDE:
00111 PUNE-DD-MFP PARCEL EXP
PUNE JN (PUNE) - DAUND JN (DD)
00971 KISAN SPECIAL
DAHANU ROAD (DRD) - ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)
00979 KISAN SPECIAL
AMALSAD (AML) - ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)
01813 JHS-CNB UR SPL
VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)
03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL
ASANSOL JN (ASN) - BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC)
07795 SC-MOB DEMU
SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB)
08303 SBP-PURI SPECIAL
SAMBALPUR (SBP) - PURI (PURI)
08705 R DGG MEMU SPL
RAIPUR JN (R) - DONGARGARH (DGG)
08756 NGP-RTK MEMU SPL
NAGPUR (NGP) - RAMTEK (RTK)
12179 LJN - AF INTERCITY
LUCKNOWJN (LJN) - AGRA FORT (AF)
13012 MLDT HWH INTERCITY EXP
MALDA TOWN (MLDT) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)
17325 BGM-MYS VISHWAMANAV EXP
BELGAUM (BGM) - MYSORE JN (MYS)
36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)
36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL
HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)
52966 KKD DADN PASSENGER
KALKUND (KKD) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)
HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:
HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS
Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey
Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains
Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.
Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.
Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.