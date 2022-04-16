Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 157 Trains on April 16; Check Full List

Indian Railways has cancelled 157 trains today on Saturday, April 16. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited on the the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar.
The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.
SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED ON APRIL 16 INCLUDE:
00105 RV-BZM KISAN
RAVER (RV) - BHIMSEN (BZM)
00107 DVL-MFP KISAN PEXP SPL
DEVLALI (DVL) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)
00123 SGLA-SGTY KISAN SPL
SANGOLA (SGLA) - SANKRAIL GOODS TERMI (SGTY)
03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL
ASANSOL JN (ASN) - BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC)
05134 JNU-ARJ SPL
JAUNPUR JN (JNU) - AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ)
05366 RMR-MB SPL EXP
RAMNAGAR (RMR) - MORADABAD (MB)
06831 SA-KRR DEMU EXP SPL
SALEM JN (SA) - KARUR (KRR)
07332 UBL-SUR PASSENGER
HUBLI JN (UBL) - SOLAPUR JN (SUR)
08738 BSP RIG MEMU SPL
BILASPUR JN (BSP) - RAIGARH (RIG)
11010 SINHAGAD EXP
PUNE JN (PUNE) - C SHIVAJI MAHARAJ T (CSMT)
17326 MYS-BGM VISHWAMANAVA EXP
MYSORE JN (MYS) - BELGAUM (BGM)
18236 BSP-BPL PASS CUM EXP
BILASPUR JN (BSP) - BHOPAL JN (BPL)
18414 PURI-PRDPEXP
PURI (PURI) - PARADEEP (PRDP)
36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)
47116 HYB-LPI
HYDERABAD DECAN (HYB) - LINGAMPALLI (LPI)
HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS
Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey
Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains
Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.
Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.
Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.
