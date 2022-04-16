Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 157 Trains on April 16; Check Full List

Indian Railways has cancelled 157 trains today on Saturday, April 16. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited on the the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar.

The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED ON APRIL 16 INCLUDE:

00105 RV-BZM KISAN

RAVER (RV) - BHIMSEN (BZM)

00107 DVL-MFP KISAN PEXP SPL

DEVLALI (DVL) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)

00123 SGLA-SGTY KISAN SPL

SANGOLA (SGLA) - SANKRAIL GOODS TERMI (SGTY)

03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN (ASN) - BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC)

05134 JNU-ARJ SPL

JAUNPUR JN (JNU) - AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ)

05366 RMR-MB SPL EXP

RAMNAGAR (RMR) - MORADABAD (MB)

06831 SA-KRR DEMU EXP SPL

SALEM JN (SA) - KARUR (KRR)

07332 UBL-SUR PASSENGER

HUBLI JN (UBL) - SOLAPUR JN (SUR)

08738 BSP RIG MEMU SPL

BILASPUR JN (BSP) - RAIGARH (RIG)

11010 SINHAGAD EXP

PUNE JN (PUNE) - C SHIVAJI MAHARAJ T (CSMT)

17326 MYS-BGM VISHWAMANAVA EXP

MYSORE JN (MYS) - BELGAUM (BGM)

18236 BSP-BPL PASS CUM EXP

BILASPUR JN (BSP) - BHOPAL JN (BPL)

18414 PURI-PRDPEXP

PURI (PURI) - PARADEEP (PRDP)

36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)

47116 HYB-LPI

HYDERABAD DECAN (HYB) - LINGAMPALLI (LPI)

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

