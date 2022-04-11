Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels These 141 Trains on April 11; Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has cancelled 141 trains, changed sourced station of 24 and short terminated 23 on Monday, April 11 due to operational and maintenance reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan among others. The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

Advertisement

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.