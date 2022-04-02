Indian Railways Update: Mumbai Local Train Services to be Hit On These Routes Due to Mega Block on April 3

Central Railway (CR), Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Harbour Line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, April 3. During the period, Indian Railways will be running special local trains on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section. According to a CR release, Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

On the same day, CR will be operating a special traffic block for slewing of Up and Down fast lines after dismantling of old RRI building and OHE slewing work and cross over point at Diva station.

PANVEL- VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 4.05 PM

(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

The release said that there there will be a special traffic and power block on Up and Dn harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 9.00 pm of 2.4.2022 (Saturday midnight) to 7.00 am of 3.4.2022 (Sunday morning) due to which suburban services on harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon stations will remain suspended.

CR has requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this special block. “These special blocks are required for infrastructure upgrade," the release added.

Special traffic block

Central Railway Mumbai Division will also operate a special traffic block for slewing of Up and Down fast lines after dismantling of old RRI building and OHE slewing work and cross over point at Diva station on Sunday, April 3.

THANE-KALYAN UP AND DN FAST LINES FROM 09.00 AM TO 09.00 PM

Down fast locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 07.55 am to 07.50 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Mulund/Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt as per their schedule halts and arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast locals leaving Kalyan from 08.30 am to 09.12 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane/Mulund stations and will halt as per schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

TRAIN RUNNING PATTERN OF MAIL/EXPRESS TRAINS DURING THE BLOCK PERIOD

Mail/Express trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Dadar during the block period will be diverted on the 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will be 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Mail/Express trains arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Dadar during the block period will be diverted on the 6th line between Kalyan and Thane / Vikhroli stations and will arrive 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

