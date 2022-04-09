Indian Railways Update: Western Railway Resumes Linen Services in 31 Trains Including Ahmedabad-Delhi Rajdhani Express

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: In a major relief to passengers, the Western Railway have so far resumed linen services in 31 trains. On Friday, it started providing linen service in 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express and 12915/16 Ahmedabad - Delhi Ashram Express. The Indian Railways had recently issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, a provision that was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board had said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

The national transporter, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has reintroduced most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended.

LINEN SERVICE RESUMED IN FOLLOWING TRAINS FROM April 7

12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

LINEN SERVICE TO RESUME TODAY IN THESE TRAINS

New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

SERVICES TO RESUME SOON IN THESE TRAINS

12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duronto Express from April 12.

12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duronto Express from April 14.

22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express from April 15.

20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from April 22.

22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from April 25.

