Indian Railways Update: Western Railway to Run Over 394 Trips of 21 Pairs of Summer Special Trains

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways’ Western Railway (WR) zone has decided to run 21 pairs of summer special trains to various destinations. “As on date, 21 pairs of Summer Special trains with more than 394 trips have been notified by WR to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers. Out of these, 11 pairs of train caters to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are 4 pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond," said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway. “WR is running 4 pairs of trains in Rajasthan, while two trains to South."

To cater to the passengers from Surat/Udhna, 5 pairs of originating special trains are being run, while four pairs of originating trains are being run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Okha, WR release added.

WR has also decided to extend 3 pairs of festival special trains, out of which 2 pairs of train caters to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while one is in Jabalpur.

“WR is also monitoring the waiting list of trains daily on a real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush," the release said adding that “special trains will also be planned accordingly."

