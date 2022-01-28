Indian Railways Update: Winter Chill Continues in India, Nearly 500 Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled on January 28

>INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With several parts of India reeling under severe cold wave-like conditions, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel 492 trains on January 28. It has also decided to change originating stations of 26 trains and short terminate 32 others due to due to operational reasons and weather condition. At least 529 trains were cancelled on January 27 and 1267 on January 26. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that cold wave conditions would continue over northwest India during the next three days and over central and adjoining east India. It has also forecasted of rains in several states.

Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh among others. According to Northern Railway, the visibility has also drastically reduced due to the fog. Railways have requested passengers to check trains details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

>Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

>Step 4: To check list of trains whose originating station have been changed or short terminated, click on Partially.

>Step 5: You can check the details of short terminated trains by scrolling down on Source Changed Trains page.

