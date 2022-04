Indian Railways Updates: Western Railway to Add Extra Coaches in 21 Pairs of Trains; Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATES: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways’ western zone has decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of train on permanent basis. It will also run a Summer Special train on special fares between Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus and Barmer in Rajasthan. Western Railway will also be running a weekly AC superfast special train between Pune and Jaipur via Vasai Road in Mumbai. Earlier, Central Railway announced to run 182 summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Ballia / Gorakhpur.

HERE’S FULL LIST OF TRAINS WITH ADDITIONAL COACHES

22917/ 22918 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from April 6 and Ex Haridwar from April 7 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 1 and Ex Haridwar from June 2.

20921/ 20922 Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from April 2 and Ex Lucknow from April 3 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 4 and Ex Lucknow from June 5.

22949/ 22950 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from April 6 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla April 7 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 1 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from June 2.

19027/ 19028 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from April 2 and Ex Jammu Tawi from April 4 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 4 and Ex Jammu Tawi from June 6.

22931/ 22932 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and one additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 3 and Ex Jaisalmer from June 4.

22933/ 22934 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC-3 Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 6 and Ex Jaipur from June 7.

22993/ 22994 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 1 and Ex Mahuva from June 2.

22989/ 22990 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from June 3 and Ex Mahuva from June 4.

12247/ 12248 Bandra Terminus – H Nizamuddin Yuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from April 1 and H Nizamuddin from April 2.

22953/ 22954 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Mumbai Central from April 1 and Ex Ahmedabad from April 3.

20955/ 20956 Surat – Mahuva Jn Express will be augmented with two each Sleeper and General Second Class coaches Ex Surat from April 2 and Mahuva Junction from April 3.

19033/ 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Ahmedabad will immediate effect and Valsad from April 2.

22937/ 22938 Rajkot – Rewa Terminal Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from April 3 and Ex Rewa from April 4 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From June 5 and Ex Rewa from June 6.

20913/ 20914 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohila Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from April 7 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from April 8 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From June 2 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from June 3.

19107/ 19108 Bhavnagar Terminus – Udhampur Express will be augmented with additional AC 2 – Tier and AC 3 – Tier coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from April 3 and Ex Udhampur from April 4 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from June 5 and Ex Udhampur from June 6.

19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach Ex Indore from April 7 and Ex Chandigarh from April 8 and an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Indore from June 2 and Ex Chandigarh from June 3.

19325/ 19326 Indore-Amritsar Express augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Indore with immediate effect and Ex Amritsar from April 3 and an additional AC 3-Tier Ex Indore from June 3 and Ex Amritsar from June 5.

12913/ 12914 Indore – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from April 3 and Ex Nagpur from April 4 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From June 5 and Ex Nagpur from June 6.

22941/ 22942 Indore – Udhampur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from April 4 and Ex Udhampur from April 6 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From June 6 and Ex Udhampur from June 8.

19305/ 19306 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from April 7 and Ex Kamakhya from April 10 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar From June 2 and Ex Kamakhya from June 5.

12923/ 12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from April 5 and Ex Nagpur from April 6 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from June 7 and Ex Nagpur from June 8.

