Indian Students Rush to Reach Ukraine-Poland Border, Only to Find Long Queues

Amid chaos and confusion, 21-year-old medical student Mehul Rathore and his elder sister Meghna travelled in a bus for 200 kilometres from the Ukrainian city of Ternopil and walked for around 20 kilometres at night in freezing cold to reach the Ukraine-Poland border to seek safe shelter in Poland, but they have no option other than waiting in a long queue, that too in uncertainty. This is the situation of a few hundred others who are somehow reaching the Shehyni-Medyka border, only to face chaos and get stranded as they are not being allowed to cross the border, which is witnessing huge gatherings of people wanting safe shelter.

At a distance of 630 kilometres from this border, Ayushi Vishnoi, her friends and many others are stuck in a hostel building in Kyiv, witnessing bombing, hearing frequent sirens and switching between the rooms and the underground bunkers, silently praying to god to keep them safe. While the Poland border is comparatively safe from bombing, the situation in Kyiv is horrific with rocket strikes and bombing.

Like Mehul, Meghna and Ayushi, there are thousands of Indian students, including hundreds from Rajasthan, who are panic-stricken, worried and facing difficulties in evacuation. “We are in the age group of 18-21 years. We came here just two months ago…. We are not prepared to face this…not at all. We are worried, our parents are worried, we want to go back home, anyhow," Ayushi, who is from Jodhpur, told.

