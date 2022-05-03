‘Indian Women Possessive About Husbands’: Allahabad HC Says Man's 3rd Marriage Reason for Wife's Suicide

The Allahabad High Court on Monday said that a married woman is extremely possessive about her husband and cannot bear to share him with others. The bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi made the observation as it upheld a trial court order, which dismissed a discharge application filed by a man accused of abetting his wife’s suicide.

The court said that the accused, Sushil Kumar, had married for the third time and this was apparently the primary reason for his wife’s suicide.

The bench stated that for a wife, her husband marrying another woman in secret is “sufficient reason" to end her own life. “They (Indian wives) are literally possessive about their husband. It would be biggest jolt for any married woman that her husband is being shared by some other lady or he is going to marry some other lady. In such awkward situation, it would be impossible to expect any sanity from them. Exactly same thing happened in this case too," the bench was quoted by LiveLaw as saying.

The issue pertains to an instant revision plea filed by the husband of the woman who died by suicide.

The deceased woman had lodged an instant FIR at Manduadih police station in Varanasi against her husband Sushil Kumar and his six family members under multiple sections of the IPC, including charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and marrying again during the lifetime of the spouse.

She had alleged that her husband was already married with two children, but he tied the knot for the third time without getting a divorce. She also stated that she was assaulted and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws. Soon after filing the FIR, the woman reportedly consumed poison and died.

Police began investigation and filed a chargesheet against his husband and his family members. The accused, before approaching the Allahabad HC, first moved a discharge petition in the trial court, which was rejected.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

