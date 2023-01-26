Indians across the world on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day with global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli, Australian and Bhutanese Prime Ministers, extending their greetings, highlighting their strong friendship with India.

In Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony in the premises of the Indian Embassy.

India’s Ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President’s speech, which was followed by a short cultural programme which included the screening of G20 video, Bharatanatyam performance and a play in Hindi.

Indian diaspora in the Eastern China Region participated enthusiastically in the Republic Day celebrations with patriotic songs and dance performances at the Indian Consulate in Shanghai.

In Moscow, flag unfurling ceremony was held in the premises of the Indian Embassy where Ambassador Pavan Kapoor read out the President’s speech and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

Russian President Putin congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

“We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took to Twitter to wish his “friend" and the people of India on the celebration of the day India adopted its Constitution to become a Republic.

“Happy Republic Day to my friend Dr Jaishankar and the people of India. We look forward to another year of friendship and cooperation! #RepublicDay2023," tweeted Cleverly.

The Indian High Commission in London held its customary flag hoisting ceremony at India House. High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami addressed the diaspora gathering to convey the speech of Indian President Murmu.

Several Indian diaspora organisations have been marking Republic Day with activities involving schoolchildren and cultural events since last weekend and will continue to hold festivities over the coming weekend as well. Several temples have organised special aartis and patriotic music events to mark the day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his greetings to his Indian counterpart and the people of India.

“To my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India, I would like to congratulate you and offer my best wishes on India’s 74th Republic Day. I am certain the already close bond between our countries will continue to grow stronger with every passing year," Netanyahu tweeted both in Hindi and English languages.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also extended greetings to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the occasion.

“As we will soon complete 30 years of diplomatic relations between our countries, I look forward to further enhancing our bilateral cooperation," he tweeted.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and all Indians.

“Sending best wishes to @narendramodi and the people of India on Indian Republic Day. As we share national days, we celebrate the warm spirit of affection our people have long held for each other and the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," Albanese tweeted.

Australia celebrates ‘Australia Day’ on January 26.

“This Republic Day, Australia rejoices in the extraordinary progress made by India across more than seven decades of Independence, and we give thanks for a relationship that enriches us all," Albanese said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering shared an elaborate greeting card wishing the best to his “friends in India".

“The people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes and prayers to the people of India on the 74th Republic Day. As India charts a new path ahead, I offer my good wishes for India’s progress and prosperity," Tshering tweeted.

“As a close friend and partner, we rejoice in our celebrations. May our special friendship continue to strengthen and deepen as we forge new partnerships in the days ahead," he said.

In Pakistan, the celebration was held at the Indian mission in Islamabad.

“We remember contributions of framers of our Constitution and resolve to take their ideals forward, this #AmritKaal, towards a developed India by 2047," the Indian Embassy in Islamabad tweeted.

In Nepal, Ambassador Nepal Shri Naveen Srivastava unfurled the national flag and read out the President’s speech.

“Ambassador also felicitated war widows & next of kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of NRs. 4.60 crore & blankets. Reiterating its commitment to helping retired soldiers, the embassy unveiled Bhu Puu-2022 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of GoI," the Indian mission said.

In Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay hoisted the tricolour flag at India House, Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana extended greetings to the Indian government and the people of India. He also thanked India for always responding immediately, whenever Sri Lanka faces challenges.

“Last year, India extended unprecedented support of around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka, continuing the same brotherly cooperation this year. India is our only bilateral editor to convey written financing assistance to the IMF," he said in a video message.

“I’m thankful to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his neighbourhood First policy under which India-Sri Lanka relations and the linkages between the people of the two countries are flourishing," he said.

“I wish India a successful Presidency of G-20 and appreciate the effects of Modi’s leadership to give voice to the south. I once again wish our neighbour and friend, India, a very happy Republic Day," he added.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sent a message of congratulations to President Murmu to mark the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent congratulatory messages to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid described India as an inspiration and wished the country “peace and prosperity".

“The success of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for nations. And Indian democracy has not only survived but is thriving … our warmest felicitations to the government and people of India on the 74th Republic Day," Shahid said on Twitter.

In New Zealand, High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan unfurled the national flag and read out the President’s message.

In Dhaka, the Indian High Commission “celebrated the 74th Republic Day at Dhaka. HC Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and also read the President’s address. Members of the Indian diaspora sang patriotic songs on the occasion," the mission tweeted.

