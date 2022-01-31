‘Indians' Well-Being in Ukraine Priority’: New Delhi Calls for 'De-escalation of Tensions' at UNSC

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday held a meeting to discuss the Ukraine conflict, with Norway chairing the Security Council.

India, in its official statement on the conflict, said that it wants to find a solution that can offer an “immediate de-escalation of tensions", taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

It also made it clear that the well-being of Indian nationals in Ukraine is its utmost priority. “More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us."

“We have also been in touch with all concerned parties. Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour. Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security," the statement said.

“It is our considered view that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. In this context, we welcome the efforts underway including under the Minsk Agreement and the Normandy format. Flowing from the recently concluded meeting in Paris under the Normandy format, we also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire (in Donbass) and reaffirmation of Minsk Agreements as the basis of work under the ongoing Normandy format, in particular, commitment of all sides to reduce disagreements on the way forward. We also welcome their agreement to meet in Berlin in two weeks," it said.

“We urge all parties to continue to engage through all diplomatic channels and to keep working towards the full implementation of the ‘Minsk Package’," read the statement.

India also called for “a peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are resolved through constructive dialogue."

The UNSC called for a meeting to discuss the situation on Ukraine’s border after the US said intends to highlight the situation around the Ukraine conflict.

