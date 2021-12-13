Home » News » India » India's Climate Commitments Ambitious Yet Achievable: Official

India's Climate Commitments Ambitious Yet Achievable: Official

As of 2020, coal, oil and natural gas accounted for 55%, 28% and 7% of the primary energy mix. (Credits: Shutterstock)
Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference urged companies in India and in other countries to "bang the drum" on climate actions.

Reuters
NEW DELHI // Updated: December 13, 2021, 15:54 IST

India's targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday.

Separately, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he urged companies in India and in other countries to "bang the drum" on climate action and support efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Both Gupta and Sharma, were speaking at the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Partnership Summit 2021.

