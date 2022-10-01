India's 'Deft' Diplomacy Forces China to Withdraw Proposal Against AUKUS Nuclear Plan at IAEA

India’s ‘deft’ diplomacy was on display on the international stage that forced China to withdraw its resolution against AUKUS – the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

China tried to get the resolution passed at the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which took place in Vienna from September 26 to 30. India however took an ‘objective view of the initiative, recognising the soundness the role of the technical evaluation by IAEA.’

According to PTI sources, China argued that the AUKUS initiative was in violation of their responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). In addition, China also criticised the IAEA in this regard. The draft resolution opposed AUKUS for seeking to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, though these will be armed with conventional weapons.

Advertisement

“The Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with many IAEA member states in this regard," reports PTI attributing it to sources adding that India’s “deft and impactful" diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners.

India’s considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the proposal by China. Realising that its resolution would not get majority support, China was forced to withdrew its draft resolution on September 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here