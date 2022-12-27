India's First Covid Nasal Vaccine Available on CoWIN Portal | A Step-by-step Guide to Book Appointment

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in several countries, India has stepped up its effort to deal with any spurt in cases and advised people to take all doses of vaccine, including booster dose, in a bid to get stronger protection from Covid-19. In view of this, Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC was on Tuesday made available on the Cowin portal. The needle-free vaccine is priced at Rs 800 (excluding GST) for private markets and Rs 325 (excluding GST) for government supplies.

A press release from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited said the jab will be rolled out in the fourth week of January 2023.

On December 23, the intranasal Covid vaccine was approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of BBIL, had said, “We have developed Covaxin and iNCOVACC, two Covid vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics."

About iNCOVACC

Phase-III trials of iNCOVACC (as a two-dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in approximately 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India while Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in 875 subjects, the release further said, adding that iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in pre-clinical studies for efficacy.

The nasal vaccine — BBV154 — had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

“Intranasal vaccine is another example of India’s research and development prowess in the vaccine development arena. Secondly, it is easy to administer and builds up immune barriers in the respiratory tract through which respiratory viruses enter the body," chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora had told the news agency PTI.

The intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the vaccine-maker had said in a statement.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

No fresh registration required

No fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform. However, the ministry informed that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on CoWIN.

Where & How to Book Appointment

Just like the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, this nasal vaccine will also be obtained by appointment which can be scheduled at the CoWIN portal. Here is how to book:

• Visit CoWIN website

• Login using your registered mobile number

• Enter One Time Password (OTP) to verify

• Once logged in, click on your vaccine status and tap on the available booster dose. Notably, those have taken second dose of vaccine are eligible for a booster dose.

• Through pin code or district name, search for your nearest vaccination centre

• Select your preferred centre

• Select your preferred date and time to get the nasal vaccine booster dose

• Confirm your slot. Once you take the booster dose, download and save a vaccination certificate for future purpose.

Meanwhile, the central government has advised those eligible to take the precaution dose and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

(with inputs from PTI)

