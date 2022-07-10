India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant Completes 4th Phase of Sea Trials

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant completed its fourth phase of sea trials on Sunday, the Indian Navy said. The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier, the largest and most complex warship to be built in India, conducted trials of major equipment and systems, including key aviation equipment.

“Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant successfully completed 4th phase of sea trials integrated trials of major equipment and systems, including key aviation equipment undertaken with further enhancement in performance, towards delivery of the largest indigenous warship in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Navy said in a tweet.

The warship was built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore and its construction propelled India into a select group of countries having capabilities to build state-of-the-art aircraft carriers. The warship will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

It has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The IAC is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009. The warship has been built by Cochin Shipyard Limited(CSL).

India currently has only one aircraft carrier — INS Vikramaditya.

(With inputs from PTI)

