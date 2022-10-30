India’s G20 Presidency Logo May Have Namaste, Tricolour Theme, Both Hindi & English Flavours

After selecting the theme of ‘Soul of India’, the country’s likely logo for the Presidency of the G20 may be a symbol of ‘welcome’ with a Namaste reflecting the Tricolour and showcasing the country’s name in Hindi as well as English.

News18 has reviewed a government document with the likely G20 logo. The final logo is expected to be made public soon.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier invited logo designs for the forthcoming G20 Presidency of India. India will hold the Presidency of the G20, for the first time, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, culminating in the G20 Summit in 2023. Over 2,000 logo designs were received as suggestions by the ministry.

The G20 logo installation will be done at all state capitals, at various airports and metro trains. News18 earlier reported that the government is also planning a special G20 Tableau on the upcoming Republic Day in Delhi. A prominent agency, McCann Erickson (India) Pvt. Ltd has been awarded the contract last week for the branding of India’s G20 Presidency.

The government had earlier specified that the logo should reflect nationally and internationally a uniquely “Indian" G20 and the Amritkaal – India’s next 25 years’ journey from 75 to 100, which is both futuristic and inclusive.

The government also said the logo design should include artistic expressions of colour combination or arrangements in the National Tricolour and ‘G20’ should be reflected prominently.

Over 200 meetings will be organised across 55 cities during India’s G-20 Presidency in December.

