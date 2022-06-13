India's Life Expectancy at Birth Grows by 2 Years to 69.7 in 2015-19; Still Below Global Average of 72.6

India’s life expectancy at birth has increased up to 69.7 in the 2015-2019 period, data from the sample registration system (SRS) shows. The country’s life expectancy at birth, which has inched up after 10 years, is still well below the global average of 72.6.

The data released by the demographic survey suggests that high infant mortality and under-five mortality could be one of the reasons India finds it difficult to raise life expectancy at birth. The gap between life expectancy at birth and life expectancy at age one or age five is biggest in states with the highest infant mortality rate (IMR) – Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – a Times of India report says.

In Madhya Pradesh, which has the highest IMR of 43, surviving the first year after birth raises life expectancy by 2.7 years. In Uttar Pradesh, with the second highest IMR of 38, life expectancy jumps the highest, by 3.4 years, on completion of first year. Such gaps between life expectancy at birth and at year one can also be seen in other states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Assam and Odisha, as per the Times of India report.

India has added 20 years to its life expectancy at birth from 49.7 in 1970-75 to 69.7 in 2015-2019.

Among states, Odisha has seen the highest rise from 45.7 to 69.8, followed by Tamil Nadu, where it has increased from 49.6 to 72.6. Uttar Pradesh, having had the lowest life expectancy at birth of just 43 years in 1970-75 has increased to 65.6 in 2015-2019 – albeit ranking the second lowest life expectancy after Chhattisgarh’s 65.3.

Divide across states and urban, rural areas

The data shows considerable divide in life expectancy at birth across states and between urban and rural areas. Urban women in Himachal Pradesh had the highest life expectancy at birth of 82.3 years while at the other end, rural men in Chhattisgarh had the lowest, just 62.8 years, a gap of 15.8 years.

In Assam, the gap in life expectancy between rural and urban areas is nearly eight years, followed by Himachal Pradesh with a five-year gap.

Kerala is the only state where the rural life expectancy at birth was higher than urban for both women and men. Bihar and Jharkhand remained the only states where male life expectancy was higher than for women in both urban and rural areas.

Uttarakhand’s life expectancy at birth has dropped in the recent past. It has reduced to 70.6 in 2015-2019 from 71.7 in 2010-14.

