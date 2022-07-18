India's 2nd Monekypox Case Reported from Kerala's Kannur; 31-yr-old Patient Returned from Dubai

India’s second positive monkeypox case was confirmed in Kerala’s Kannur district. State Health Minister Veena George said the patient is a 31-year-old man, currently being treated at Pariyaram Medical College. “The patient’s health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," she said.

The patient landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. He was admitted to a hospital after he showed symptoms of the zoonotic disease. His samples were sent to NIV Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox.

The Union Health Ministry last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case of monkeypox was detected in Kollam district on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

