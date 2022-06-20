India Sees 12,781 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate at 4.32%; Weekly Cases Hit Record High in 4 Months

India on Monday recorded 12,781 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the active caseload reached 76,700, a statement of the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate reached 4.32 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 percent.

The weekly Covid-19 cases in the country surged to a record high in four months with around 80,000 new infections recorded in the last seven days, a 62 percent rise registered than the previous 7-day tally.

The death due to the virus in the week ending Sunday remained low at 93, which was more than the combined toll in the last two weeks (45 and 41), a report in Times of India said.

The new cases in the last seven days (June 13-19), ending on Sunday, was 79,250, while the tally in the previous seven days was 48,769. The seven-day tally has been highest since February 21-27, when the infections reached 86,000.

The country has been registering increasing cases in the last 30 days, but the last two weeks have seen an accelerated surge.

According to INSACOG, a consortium of 38 laboratories to monitor Covid variants, said that Omicron sub-lineages including BA.2 and BA.2.38, and BA.4 and BA.5 were behind the recent surge.

The fresh cases in the country rose in most of the states and UTs in the last seven days. Maharashtra, reporting the maximum cases, reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality. The state reported 25,172 weekly cases, up from 17,380 in the previous week.

A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities. Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117.

On the other hand, Kerala recorded 2,786 fresh COVID-19 infections, a slight dip from the over 3,000 cases it was reporting in the last five days. The caseload is 66,01,884 till date. The weekly cases reached 20,500 in the state while the active cases increased to 22,278.

Delhi also recorded surge in weekly cases with the tally reaching 9,291. It recorded 1,530 new Covid cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent. This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted the previous day.

