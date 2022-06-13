India's Weekly Covid Cases Touches 50,000 Mark, Biggest Rise Since Third Wave as Tally Doubles in Many States

The weekly Covid-19 cases in the country saw the biggest jump since the third wave of the pandemic in January this year with fresh cases rising by more than 23,000 to nearly twice the previous week’s tally.

All the states and Union Territories reported a rise in infections, however, the deaths remained low.

India is likely to record around 49,000 fresh Covid-19 cases between June 6 and 12, which is almost double than the country’s total of 25,596, a report in Times of India said. The weekly cases have been the highest since February 21 and 27, when over 86,000 cases were registered in a week.

The increase of 23,000 cases from the preceding week is the highest since January 17 and 23.

Maharashtra and Kerala registered the highest cases among states, reporting over 65 percent of the fresh cases. While Maharashtra recorded 17,380 cases, up from 7,253 in previous week, Kerala recorded around 14,500 cases, 70 percent higher than last week.

Delhi, which witnessed decreasing cases for four weeks in a row, reported a surge in infections. Delhi reported 4,068 fresh cases during the week, seeing a rise of 68 percent that last week.

The sharpest spike in the Covid infections were seen in Karnataka 2,975 cases (84% rise), Tamil Nadu 1,299 cases (63% rise), Telangana 851 (97% rise) and Andhra Pradesh 117 (86% rise).

Meanwhile, the country recorded 24 new deaths in the week, while the previous week’s toll was also 24.

India on Sunday logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

