IndiGo Flight from Chennai to Dubai Delayed by 6 Hours Due to Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Dubai was delayed by six hours on Saturday due to a bomb threat. The airline, which operates budget flights to different destinations, said there had been a specific bomb threat. The flight was allowed to take off only after the threat was examined, it added.

According to protocol, bomb threat process was initiated and the flight 6E 65 from Chennai to Dubai was taken to a remote bay. “Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight 6E 65 Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay and the bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated after a delay of about six hours from Chennai," the airline said.

