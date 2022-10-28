Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Grounded at Delhi Airport After Engine Catches Fire

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight (6E-2131) was on Friday grounded at Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire due to some technical snag. An emergency was reportedly declared at the capital’s IGI airport following the incident.

The airline said the aircraft caught fire due to some glitch, adding that all passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged for them.

Videos uploaded on Twitter showed shocking visuals of fire on the aircraft’s wing as the flight was about to take off.

“An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take-off and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged to operate the flight. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline said in a statement.

According to IGI airport, the aircraft was carrying 177 passengers and 7 crew members. “The plane just started on the runway for taking off. At the same time, it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out," the airport DCP said in a statement.

