60-year-old Starts Bleeding from Mouth on IndiGo Flight, Dies After Emergency Landing

A 60-year-old passenger on an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi started bleeding from the mouth mid-air and the flight was diverted to Indore airport on Saturday evening, an official said.

The passenger, Atul Gupta’s health deteriorated while the flight was mid-air and he was rushed to a hospital near Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

“As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," said Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, as per PTI.

The Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm due to the medical emergency.

Gupta was sent to a private hospital from the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma said.

“According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes," Sharma said.

He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.

A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.

