Indo-Bangladesh Border Areas See Rise in Illegal Migrants, Finds CNN-News18 Investigation

Dhubri, Cachar, South Salmara and Karimganj districts of Assam on the Indo-Bangladesh border have seen an exponential increase in illegal migrants from Bangladesh, a CNN-News18 investigation has found.

Recently, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while commenting on the recent busting of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) modules, said that the state has now become a hotbed for radical activities. The investigation found these areas have a large number of unregistered madrassas where people are being radicalised.

The day the CNN-News18 team reached the spot, August 7, Johura Khatun was arrested from Bilasipara Dhubri for alleged links to the ABT. She is married to another suspected jihadi, who was teaching at a madrassa in Morigaon, said police.

The indigenous Muslim population of Assam, recognised by the state, is worried that they might have to bear the brunt of the change.

THE BORDER AREAS

Recently, the Border Security Force has received an order to increase forces at the India-Bangladesh border areas of Assam. Of the total area shared between Dhubri and Bangladesh, 45 km is a riverine, which has made the movement of Bangladeshis easy.

Anbamuthan MP, deputy commissioner of Dhubri, told CNN-News18: “The borders are guarded. The land border is sealed and protected and the riverine border is under continuous vigilance of the BSF. Child marriage and population growth are to blame for the rise."

RUBBER BULLETS?

The sealing of the borders has been long-standing demand. The Assam Accord was signed with the same objective.

Sammujjal Bhatttacharya, Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), said ,"The increase in the minority population along borders is definitely due to the influx of Bangladeshis through the porous borders of Assam and Bangladesh. We have been demanding sealing for a long time. It is why the Assam agitation was held and Assam Accord was signed. At the Indo-Pak border, bullets are used on trespassers, but they use rubber bullets on trespassers here."

The BSF data pointed to an increase in the number of those apprehended while trying to cross the border. Till August this year, 1,231 people coming from Bangladesh were apprehended. The figure was 1,247 last year and 2,362 in 2020.

Shahnawaj Hussain of Goria Moria Desi Jatiya Parishad said, “The influx of illegal migrants is only reported in the four areas. But the numbers are much higher across the state."

