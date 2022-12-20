Kazind-22: Indo-Kazakhstan Joint Military Training Exercise On in Meghalaya

More power, more activity in North-East — that seems to the mantra of the Central Government.

The sixth edition of Indo-Kazakhstan joint training exercise ‘KAZIND-22’ is being conducted at Umroi (Meghalaya) from December 15 to 28.

The joint annual training exercise with the Kazakhstan Army was instituted in 2016 as Exercise Prabal Dostyk, which was later upgraded to a company level exercise, and renamed as Exercise Kazind in 2018.

The Kazakhstan Army soldiers, comprising troops from the Regional Command, South and Indian Army soldiers from the 11 Gorkha Rifles, are participating in the exercise.

The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking counter-terrorist operations in semi urban / jungle scenario under a UN peace enforcement mandate. This joint exercise will enable the two armies to train, plan and execute a series of combined tactical drills for neutralising of likely threats that may be encountered in UN peace keeping operations.

The scope of this exercise involves a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations. During the exercise, participants will engage in variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, basics of special arms skills, HADR and raiding a hostile target.

‘Exercise KAZIND’ will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army, which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sources say as Kazakhstan is in the boundary of China, such exercises are important from strategic point of view.

With present day China-India latest skirmish, this type of exercise is important and will yield good results.

