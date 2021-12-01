Indore Health Dept Trying to Trace 100 Foreign Returnees in View of Omicron Scare

Amid concerns over the potentially more contagious new Omicron variant of coronavirus found recently, the health department in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is looking for 100 people, who returned here from abroad over the past one month. "So far, we have traced 50 people, out of about 150 who have returned home in Indore from abroad during last one month. Samples of the 50 traced persons were tested and none of them were found to be infected with COVID-19," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said on Wednesday. "However, we are searching for the remaining 100 people so that their samples can also be collected and tested," he said.

Meanwhile, Indore collector Manish Singh asked the industrial and business establishments in the district to ensure that all their employees get the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within the stipulated period, failing which an FIR will be registered against the employers concerned under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Singh said the district administration is currently sealing such establishments, where the employees have not received a second dose of the vaccine in the stipulated time limit. "If this situation does not improve, we will also file an FIR against the employers concerned," he said.

Advertisement

According to officials, 30.82 lakh eligible people in Indore have received their first dose of the vaccine while 24.87 lakh of them have been administered both the jabs. Officials said that about 3.25 lakh people in the district have not turned up for the second dose even after the time limit elapsed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.