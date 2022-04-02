Indore Medical Student Hangs Himself; Two Seniors, Dean of College Held on Charges of Ragging

A day after the family and friends of a medical student staged a massive protest outside the police commissioner’s office in Indore demanding immediate action against the accused, the police booked the college Dean and two senior students of the college on Saturday.

The student Chetan Patidar, who had hanged himself inside his hostel room on Wednesday was an MBBS student at Index Medical College Indore and had reportedly alleged ragging by seniors in the hostel as he spoke to them on calls in the past.

The family had moved an application with the college Dean seeking permission for Chetan Patidar to live outside the college hostel but the Dean allegedly declined the permission, Station-in-Charge of Khudel police station Ajay Singh Gurjar said.

After registering a case in the matter, the police have arrested two medical students –Romil Singh and Durgesh Hada, while Dean GS Patel is being searched by them.

The autopsy was carried out at MY hospital on Friday. After an investigation, a case was registered under sections 307 and 34 of the IPC, said the police, adding the Dean will be arrested shortly.

Chetan, 23 was a native of Badnagar in the Ujjain district and was admitted to the college on Feb 28. His family members claimed that the boy called up several times in the past and told his father Dinesh that he was ragged by college seniors in the hostel. “They used to ask Chetan to come over to their room and strip and stand against a wall for hours. Seniors also forced the boy to watch porn and engaged in obscene acts with him," said one of the relatives.

Chetan’s father had asked him to complain to the Dean which the boy eventually did but no action was taken.

Before hanging himself on March 29 in his room, Chetan spoke to his family last on March 28 when he sounded terrified and spoke in a low voice and disconnected the call shortly, his father told the media. He claimed that Chetan received calls from his seniors regularly when he had come home on Holi.

Chetan was a bright student and secured 75% marks in class XII and had also received a scholarship. His farmer father had sold a piece of his land for Rs 2 lakh to bear the expenses of his education and others, the family said.

