Customer Finds Bones in Veg Biryani at Indore Restaurant; Owner Booked

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 12:22 IST

Indore, India

Dubey complained about the incident to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologized to him (Credits: News18)
A restaurant owner in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was booked for serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian after bones were allegedly found in the vig-biryani served to a customer, police said on Tuesday.

According to DCP Sampat Upadhyay, a man identified as Akash Dubey, a resident of Shalimar Swayam Township in Indore has lodged a complaint that he had visited a restaurant in the Vijay Nagar area to eat vegetable biryani.

In his complaint, Dubey said he ordered veg biryani only but was served chicken biryani by the staff. When he ate the food, he found bones in it.

Dubey complained about the incident to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologized to him.

However, Dubey also lodged an FIR at Vijay Nagar police station.

“Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat Upadhyay told news agency ANI.

first published: December 28, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 12:22 IST
