Indore Thieves Set to Get Some ‘Fame’: Police Put Up Hoarding of Wanted Criminals at Public Places

Following the implementation of the police commissionaire system in Indore, the police are resorting to innovative ways to boost law and order besides reign in fear among criminals.

Going a step further, the police have now put up hoardings of wanted criminals carrying rewards on their heads at public places to name and shame them.

The Vijaynagar police station which is based at a busy traffic intersection in Indore city saw a giant hoarding put up inside the police station campus, bearing pictures of wanted vehicle lifters on Tuesday. The police have also provided the contact numbers of the station-in-charge and the police station for forwarding any information about the wanted criminals.

The hoarding includes pictures of several vehicle lifters who steel vehicles in different areas of the city. Police claimed the crowded eastern region of the city is notorious for vehicle lifting as vehicle lifters use crowded malls, markets and hospitals for their advantage and lift vehicles.

The vehicle lifter not only sells the stolen vehicles to scrap dealers but also sell them in nearby regions by preparing forged papers.

Vijaynagar station-in-charge Tehzibl Qazi said that the hoarding initiative has been adopted on the directives of commissioner HN Mishra for arresting the wanted criminals at the earliest.

The other police stations of the city are preparing a list of such wanted criminals including chain snatchers and these hoardings will be put in publically for nabbing culprits.

Recently the police had arrested some goons who had attacked a restaurant owner and made them clean the restaurant and apologise publically to instil fear among the criminals. Days ago in Bhopal, over 1,000 policemen led by senior officers had taken to streets as part of an overnight drive and had nabbed hundreds of fugitives and also arrested criminals who were roaming around in violation of night curfew.

