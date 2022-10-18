'Intestines Pulled Out': Infant Dies After Deadly Dog Attack at Noida Housing Society

A seven-month old infant who was mauled by a street dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

Parents of the infant work as labourer and were engaged in construction work at Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100 in Noida where the incident took place on Monday at around 4:30 pm.

The toddler was admitted to the intensive care unit at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital. The child’s intestines were reportedly pulled out in the attack. The child had to go through a surgery which was unsuccessful.

“The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child late last night," Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society’s residents group, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yadav said the police have been informed and are taking action now. Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

The parents of the child, both of whom are labourers, were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma said.

He said the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby where he succumbed during treatment. The ACP said there has been no complaint with the police over the matter since it is related to a stray dog but they have alerted agencies concerned to catch such canines.

The local police on Tuesday lodged a general diary case in the matter, officials said. The incident sparked anger among residents of the society who are demanding action on stray dog menace.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks by dogs on residents that prompted the administration to put a ban on three dog breeds as pets in Ghaziabad district near Noida. The ban on Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds followed several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in the recent months.

