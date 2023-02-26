Home » News » India » Infant Killed, 14 Hurt After Car Rams into Them in UP's Sitapur

Infant Killed, 14 Hurt After Car Rams into Them in UP's Sitapur

An infant was crushed to death and 14 people were injured after being hit by a car at a village in Sandana, police said.

PTI

February 26, 2023

Uttar Pradesh, India

The car belonged to one Arvind, a resident of the same village.
The car belonged to one Arvind, a resident of the same village. (Image: Shutterstock)

An infant was crushed to death and 14 people were injured after being hit by a car at a village in Sandana, police said.

“A ‘Bhagwat Katha’ was organised at Mudiya village on Saturday night. The driver of a car parked outside the pandal where the programme was being held mistakenly started the vehicle and rammed into the people inside," Additional Superintendent Police NP Singh said.

“An eight-month-old boy was killed and 14 people were injured," he said.

The car belonged to one Arvind, a resident of the same village.

Arvind, who lives in Lucknow, had come to the village for the ‘katha’. His driver, Rajnish, was in the car and was allegedly inebriated when the accident occurred, the police said.

Rajnish has been detained and a probe initiated.

first published: February 26, 2023, 17:48 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 17:48 IST
