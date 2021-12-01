InFinity Forum Will Set Tone for Stakeholders to Think Beyond Conventional Mindset: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the InFinity Forum will set the tone for stakeholders to think beyond conventional mindset, and approach and discuss new trends in SpaceTech, GreenTech, AgriTech, quantum computing and more.

He will inaugurate InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, on December 3, "The InFinity Forum has an interesting theme- 'Beyond'… On Friday, 3rd December at 10 AM a very interesting programme will take place to mark the launch of InFinity Forum. This is a thought leadership forum with a focus on aspects relating to FinTech and using it for inclusive growth," he tweeted. Modi urged youngsters, especially those in the world of start-ups, tech and innovation to know more about the InFinity Forum and take part in the programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.