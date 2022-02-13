Initiate Bilateral Talks with Sri Lanka, Stalin Tells PM Modi as 12 Fishermen Apprehended

Flagging the arrest of 12 fishermen by Sri Lanka in the early hours of Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene bilateral talks with the neighbouring country to find a solution to the vexatious issue and get a total of 41 fishermen and their boats released.

In yet another incident, 12 fishermen have been apprehended by Sri Lanka, Stalin said. "Such incidents are happening with alarming regularity, causing deep distress to the people of Tamil Nadu," the CM said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The fishermen had ventured out for fishing from Rameswaram base in two mechanised fishing boats. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of February 13 and taken to Thalai Mannar. This is the third such incident in two weeks and 41 fishermen and six fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy, he noted.

Such arrests and harassment have caused a sense of insecurity in the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Palk Bay area and have adversely affected their livelihoods.

It is extremely vital to find a lasting solution to this vexatious and long-pending issue through the collaborative efforts of the union and state governments, Stalin said. As a preliminary step, consultations may be initiated to convene bilateral talks, he urged. "As the Covid situation has eased, I request you to press for the resumption of deliberations through the Joint Working Group Meeting (JWG) immediately."

"Further, talks between the fishermen of the two countries may also be facilitated to ease the tension in the area. I also urge you to take immediate steps to expedite the release of 41 fishermen from Tamil Nadu."

