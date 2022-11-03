Injured Patient Lies on UP Hospital Floor As Dog Walks Around, Licks Blood; 4 Staffers Suspended

A severely injured patient was seen lying on the floor of a hospital ward in a video going viral on social media. The clip is from a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, wherein the patient could be seen unconscious, and a dog was seen licking his blood from the floor. The video sparked at outrage among many, after which four hospital staffers were suspended.

The person lying unconscious in the video was reportedly injured in a road accident and was seen lying in the emergency ward, left unattended. Among the suspended staffers, were two sweepers and two wardboys, Chief medical superintendent Satendra Kumar Verma told Indian Express.

The 24-year-old patient was identified as Bittu, and was the resident of a village under Kushinagar’s Jatah Bazaar police station limits. He is currently admitted at the Gorakhpur Medical College, reports said.

The gruesome video was shared by many online and triggered opposition against UP CM Yogi Adityanath by the Congress party. “Beyond advertisements worth crores, this is the truth of the government systems of UP under the rule of Yogi Adityanath," Congress tweeted on Thursday.

Satendra Kumar Verma also claimed that the patient was brought to the emergency ward by the UP government ambulance service. The patient had severe injuries to his head and the doctor and pharmacist had temporarily gone to attend to other patients, Verma added.

An inquiry is underway, conducted by additional district magistrate Devi Dayal Verma, according to the officials.

