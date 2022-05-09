Inmates of Bengaluru Central Jail Celebrate Life, Teachings of Aurobindo as part of 'Manav Sena' Initiative

First among many such prison visits, volunteers of The Satsang Foundation (TSF) visited the Central Jail in Bengaluru on May 7, where inmates celebrated the life and teachings of Aurobindo. The visit was a part of ‘Manav Seva’, an initiative kickstarted by Sri M on April 18 during his visit to Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad.

To observe Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary this year, a high-power committee has been formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of which Sri M is a member.

The open auditorium at the Bengaluru jail was full, with close to 350 inmates who were shown three short films, one of which was on Aurobindo’s life inside Alipore jail. Another film was on the life of Sri M.

Advertisement

Instructors from Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra (BYVK) taught the inmates ashtanga yoga and its use in calming the mind, which was followed by a vote of thanks to the Karnataka DG of prisons and the chief superintendent of the central prison.

After the event, TSF volunteers were taken on a tour of the prison’s FSSAI-certified hygienic and semi-automated kitchen that feeds over 7,000 inmates. The event ended with a recital of devotional and patriotic songs by the Prison Youth Band, formed by inmates aged between 18 and 24. Volunteers also visited the library, which is being renovated.

As part of the prime minister’s high-power committee, one of main goals is to facilitate programmes on the life of Aurobindo to inspire and enable spiritual transformation among prison inmates.

The Satsang Foundation is committed to reach out to prisons in many cities across India, and a continued effort in this direction will transform inmates’ lives in the long run and help them become responsible and reflective citizens.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.