Stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, one of the most powerful warships built in India, got commissioned on Sunday in Mumbai in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao is second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said INS Mormugao is evidence of India’s excellence in warship design and development, adding that it is among the most powerful Indigenous warships, Singh said. This is the most technologically advanced warship, Singh said.

Singh said the warship’s commissioning will boost India’s maritime power.

Some Facts About INS Mormugao

INS Mormugao is the second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers of ‘Project 15B’, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

Named after the historic port city of Goa, Mormugao coincidentally undertook first sea trial on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.

INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide and has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 kmph).

The warship is packed with sophisticated state of the art weapons and sensors such as surface to surface missile and surface to air missiles.

INS Mormugao comes with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems on board.

Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar, who was also present at the event, said the commissioning of the warship, on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day, is indicative of the large strides taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai were also present at the ceremony at naval dockyard.

(With PTI inputs)

