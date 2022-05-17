INS Surat, INS Udaygiri: All You Need to Know About 2 Indigenous Warships Rajnath Singh Launched Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two indigenous warships of the Indian Navy at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) on Tuesday.

The warships, designed at the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built entirely at MDL as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, are the Project 15B dest­royer Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat and the Project 17A frigate INS Udaygiri.

Both 15B and P17A ships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND).

During the building phase at the shipyard, around 75% of the orders for equipment and systems have been placed at indigenous firms, including MSMEs.

INS SURAT

15B class of ships are the next generation stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy being built at the Mazgaon Docks Ltd, Mumbai.

‘Surat’ is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers, which heralds a makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) Destroyers, and is named after the commercial capital of the state of Gujarat and also the second largest commercial hub of western India after Mumbai.

Surat city has a rich maritime and ship building history and vessels built at the city in the 16th and 18th centuries were known for their longevity (of more than 100 years).

The ship Surat has been built using the Block construction methodology, which involved hull construction at two different geographical locations and has been assembled at MDL, Mumbai.

The first ship of this class was commissioned in 2021. The second and third ships have been launched and are at different stages of outfitting/ trials.

INS UDAYGIRI

‘Udaygiri’, named after a mountain range in the state of Andhra Pradesh, is the third ship of Project 17A Frigates.

These are follow-on of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class) with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

‘Udaygiri’ is the reincarnation of erstwhile ‘Udaygiri’, the Leander Class ASW Frigate, which saw numerous challenging operations in its service spanning over three decades from February 18, 1976 to August 24, 2007.

Under the P17A program, a total of seven ships, with 04 at MDL and 03 at GRSE are under construction. Various novel concepts and technologies such as Integrated Construction, Mega Block Outsourcing, Project Data Management/ Project Lifecycle Management (PDM/PLM) etc have been adopted for the first time in indigenous Warship Design and Construction in this project.

The first two ships of P17A Project, were launched in 2019 and 2020 at MDL and GRSE, respectively.

