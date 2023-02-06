In a historic milestone, Indian Navy pilots on Monday carried out a successful landing of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

This is the first landing of a fixed-wing aircraft on INS Vikrant which was commissioned into the Navy last September, NDTV reported.

“Historical milestone achieved towards #AatmaNirbharBharat by #IndianNavy as Naval Pilots carry out landing of LCA(Navy) on @IN_R11Vikrant. Demonstrates #India’s capability to design, develop, construct & operate #IndigenousAircraftCarrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft," Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted.

After LCA Tejas, MiG-29K Lands on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K also made a landing on INS Vikrant today.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said this is a big achievement for the Make in India in the defence sector and will boost indigenisation.

“Indigenously developed fighter aircraft LCA Navy and the MiG-29K fighter aircraft today made their first landings on the country’s first made-in-India aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea. This is a big achievement for the Make in India in the defence sector and will boost indigenisation," ANI quoted Ghormade as saying.

The 45,000-tonne INS Vikrant is the second aircraft carrier in the Navy, along with INS Vikramaditya. Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by the Cochin Shipyard, the Vikrant has been equipped with 32 Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM). The aircraft carrier has AK 630 rotary canons as well as the Kavach anti-missile naval decoy system.

It took 13 years to make the indigenous Vikrant. The keel-laying of the aircraft carrier was done in 2009 and the ship was launched in August 2013. Five phases of sea trials began in August 2021.

The Vikrant has a displacement of 42,800 tonnes and can carry over 30 aircraft and accommodate a crew of around 1,600 people. With a cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed of 28 knots, the Vikrant has a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles.

The Vikrant has 76 per cent indigenous content, which includes combat management system, electronic warfare suite, data network, and integrated platform management system, among others.

