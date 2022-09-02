INS Vikrant News LIVE Updates: 1st Made in India Aircraft-Carrier Commissioned; It's Floating Town, Says PM Modi, Unveils Plaque of INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new naval ensign or the ‘Nishaan’ that is inspired by the great Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The unveiling came alongside the commissioning of aircraft carrier Vikrant. For years, a red cross on a white background, with the national flag in the corner and the Ashok Stambha in the centre had been the flag of the Indian Navy.

While the new design was kept under wraps till Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said “this will a burial of our colonial past". In a statement, the PMO said, “During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage." READ MORE