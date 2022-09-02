INS Vikrant News LIVE Updates: 1st Made in India Aircraft-Carrier Commissioned; It's Floating Town, Says PM Modi, Unveils Plaque of INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant News LIVE Updates: India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier — INS Vikrant — the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, will be commissioned in Kochi shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Thursday, will commission the warship, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard. Read More
Modi commissioned India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant here on Friday, that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to build such large war ships. The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited here.
“Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust…On this historic occasion, I express gratitude to Indian Navy, all engineers, scientists & workers of Cochin Shipyard," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new naval ensign or the ‘Nishaan’ that is inspired by the great Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The unveiling came alongside the commissioning of aircraft carrier Vikrant. For years, a red cross on a white background, with the national flag in the corner and the Ashok Stambha in the centre had been the flag of the Indian Navy.
While the new design was kept under wraps till Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said “this will a burial of our colonial past". In a statement, the PMO said, “During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage." READ MORE
“INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India’s skill and talent. It is special, different," Modi said and highlighted the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making," said Modi in his address.
“From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on INS Vikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon," said Modi.
INS Vikrant is an example of the government’s thrust in making India’s defence sector self-reliant, said PM Modi during the commissioning event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were also present.
“Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to national and international level of crises. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during the commissioning.
Once commissioned, Vikrant would be the second aircraft carrier that will be in service with the Navy, along with INS Vikramaditya. A third indigenous aircraft carrier is yet to get government clearance. It took 13 years to make the indigenous Vikrant. The keel-laying of the aircraft carrier was done in 2009 and the ship was launched in August 2013. Five phases of sea trials began in August 2021. The ship will set sail soon after commissioning, but the aircraft landing trials will begin by October this year. READ MORE
With the delivery of the INS Vikrant, India has joined a select group of countries that have the capability to indigenously design and build aircraft carriers. Vikrant has been delivered to the Indian Navy by CSL after extensive user-acceptance trials conducted between August 2021 and July 2022, during which the ship’s performance, including rudder, main propulsion, accessories, aviation facilities, weapons and sensors, along with marine maintenance and the manoeuver ability were proved to be satisfactory as per the test protocol and system parameters. SEE PHOTOS
Designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by CSL, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Shipping (MoS), the aircraft carrier is named after India’s first aircraft carrier, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, which played an important role in 1971.
The 262-metre-long carrier has a full displacement of about 45,000 tonne which is much larger and more advanced than its predecessor.
The aircraft carrier is powered by four gas turbines with a total power of 88 MW and has a maximum speed of 28 knots. Manufactured at a cost of about Rs 20,000 crore under a contract between the Ministry of Defence and CSL, the project has been carried forward in three phases, ending in May 2007, December 2014 and October 2019 respectively. The ship’s keel was laid in February 2009, followed by a launch in August 2013.
A red cross on a white background, with the national flag in the corner and the Ashok Stambha in the centre — this has been the flag of the Indian Navy for years. But come September 2, the ensign or the ‘Nishaan’ for the Navy could would change forever.
On Friday, alongside the commissioning of aircraft carrier Vikrant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new ensign. While the new design has been kept under wraps, the Prime Minister's Office said "this will a burial of our colonial past". In a statement, the PMO said, "During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage."
“India is at the cusp of occupying its right position in the redefined world order. A farsighted decision on the type of maritime power that India should possess is need of the time, ability of which the present government under leadership of PM Modi has often demonstrated. A visionary and bold step is called for which will give India the teeth it needs to tackle present and future geopolitical shifts; wherein India has the opportunity to be one of the poles in the impending multipolar world order," writes Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.
The Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past on the occasion. Modi has described September 2 as a “landmark day for India’s efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector” as the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned.
A host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will attend the one-and-a-half hour long commissioning ceremony being organised at the shipyard.
Stretching to 262m, the IAC-1 in its length exceeds that of two football fields and is 62m wide. Its height of 59m packs in 14 decks in all and the vessel features over 2,300 compartments and provides room for a crew of around 1,700 personnel and includes specialised cabins for women officers.
The IAC-1 has a total displacement of 40,000 tonnes and a top speed of around 28 knots (more than 50kmph). It has a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.
Construction of the vessel began in 2009 at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and the total cost involved is around Rs 23,000 crore. IAC-1 was designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design.
Officials have been reported as saying that the “the power used in the ship can light up half of Kochi city” and that all the cables on board run to a total length of 2,600km. Maj. Manoj Kumar, the designer architect of IAC-1, is reported to have shared that the steel used in the ship was equivalent to three Eiffel towers.
