'Highlighter Boards At Entry Points': Maharashtra to Upgrade SOP After Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident

Officials at Maharashtra state road development corporation said on Friday that there is a need to upgrade the standard operating procedure to be able to flag accident spots.

This comes after experts contended that an important bridge like the Bandra-Worli sea link should have been equipped to immediately send alerts for vehicles at entry points after the occurrence of any mishap/

Talking to TOI, Nitin Dossa, chairman of, the Western India Automobile Association expressed doubts about the competence of the agencies involved and their expertise while pointing out that there is no scientifically designed quick warning and response system at work which could have perhaps avoided this accident.

He went on to explain that as soon as the Swift crashed into a barrier, personnel at the bridge’s toll booth end should have either issued a warning to motorists entering the bridge or red-flag the accident spot by putting a chain of barricades and diversions.

Meanwhile, engineers from MSRDC said that they were thinking of installing highlighter boards at entry points, which can flag off warnings or alerts soon after any CCTV camera catches any accident or object on the sea link that may create a hindrance to oncoming traffic.

“Whenever an emergency takes place, our dedicated rescue team reaches the spot, along with an ambulance. However, considering the severity of Wednesday’s accident in which five people were killed, the MSRDC will revise SoPs by making them more foolproof so that such accidents do not occur in the future," an engineer was quoted telling Times of India.

A tyre burst in the middle of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in the early hours of Wednesday resulting in a crash and pile-up that left five people dead and eight injured. Among those dead were an ambulance driver and the staff at the BWSL toll naka while the injured persons included two doctors, both of the ranks of lieutenant commanders with the Indian navy.

The Creta driver, identified as 40-year-old Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakhiya, who was returning from his brother’s residence in Goregaon, crashed into the stationary vehicles and the people standing beside them, said deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Yogesh Gupta. He was arrested later in the day and has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have taken a blood sample to investigate whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

