Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting Covid Extended for 180 Days Under PMGKY

The insurance scheme for health care workers fighting Covid-19 has been extended for a further period of 180 days under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme. So far, 1351 claims have been settled under the scheme.

As the pandemic wreaked havoc across the country, the government’s initiative of the insurance scheme was launched on March 30, 2020. It provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs. 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients.

>Also Read: Anganwadi Workers to Get PMGKY Health Cover of Rs 50 Lakh on Covid-19 Duty

Advertisement

The period of the policy was supposed to end on October 20, 2021, however, now it has been extended for 180 more days. “Since the Covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for COVID related duties are still being reported from different States/UTs, accordingly, the insurance policy has been extended w.e.f. 21.10.2021 for a further period of 180 days so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients. So far, 1351 claims have been paid under the scheme," the official notification stated.

Earlier, this month the central government decided that Anganwadi workers would also be covered under the insurance scheme of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana with an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. As per the information available with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the nodal ministry for Anganwadi workers, there are 13,00,029 Anganwadi workers and 11,79000 Anganwadi helpers and those who aided with Covid-19 related duties will be brought under the insurance cover.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.