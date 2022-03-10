International Booker Prize 2022 Longlist: Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand Becomes First Book Translated From Hindi to be Nominated

Author Geetanjali Shree’s novel Tomb of Sand’ is among 13 books from across the world longlisted for the International Booker Prize, the first Hindi language work of fiction to make the cut for the prestigious literary prize, unveiled in London on Thursday.

Shree’s book, translated into English by Daisy Rockwell and described by the judges as loud and irresistible, will compete for the GBP 50,000 prize, which is split evenly between the author and translator. In addition, for the first time in 2022, the shortlisted authors and translators will each receive GBP 2,500, increased from GBP 1,000 in previous years bringing the total value of the prize to GBP 80,000.

“The constantly shifting perspectives and timeframes of Geetanjali Shree’s inventive, energetic Tomb of Sand’ lead us into every cranny of an 80-year-old woman’s life and surprising past, the judges said of the Hindi novel. “Daisy Rockwell’s spirited translation rises admirably to the complexity of the text, which is full of word play and verve. A loud and irresistible novel, they said.

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, born Shree is an author of three novels and several story collections, with her work translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean. The 64-year-old New Delhi-based author has received and been shortlisted for a number of awards and fellowships. Tomb of Raid’ is one of her first books to be published in the UK.

