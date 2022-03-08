International Women’s Day 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi and Other Leaders Extend Greetings

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Tuesday extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022. The day commemorates the achievements of women and their existence in general. International Women’s Day is observed as a public holiday across the world and it holds more significance than just being a day to unveil women’s day offers in parlours and shopping centres. The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

“Greetings on the International Women’s Day! Women are making exemplary contributions in all walks of life. Let us recommit ourselves to ensure their safety and dignity and to provide opportunities to each of them to pursue their dreams and aspirations," President Kovind tweeted.

Extending his wishes, Vice President Naidu tweeted: “On this day, let us collectively strive to build a gender neutral world by ensuring that women are not discriminated against in any form. Let us resolve to empower women by upholding their dignity, ensuring their safety and providing them with equal opportunities. #WomensDay."

In a series of tweets, PM Modi wrote: “On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity."

“From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he added.

Modi also tweeted about the seminar that he is going to address later in the day. “At 6 PM this evening, I will address a programme being held in Kutch which highlights the contributions of women saints to our society. The focus will be on different aspects of culture, the various welfare measures of the Centre and more."

“Happy International Women’s Day. Salute to all those women, who have made a unique contribution in shaping and shaping the society. #WomensDay2022," tweeted Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari in Hindi.

In a tweet, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Z Irani wrote: “On #InternationalWomensDay, my best wishes to all the women out there who strive and thrive each day. Let #IWD2022 be a celebration of Women-led Development."

On the eve of Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

