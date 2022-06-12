International Yoga Day: Make Yoga Part of Daily Routine, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless. He noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21, while urging people to be a part of the exercise.

Modi also posted a YouTube link about "yoga in our daily lives".

Tweeting in different languages, he said, “In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many…".

