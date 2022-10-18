Interpol Can Help Eliminate 'Safe Havens' for Terrorists, Criminals by Speeding Up Red Corner Notices: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said global cooperation was needed to eliminate “safe havens" for terrorists, corrupt and criminals, and that Interpol could play an instrumental role in that by speeding up ‘red corner notices’ against fugitive offenders.

The prime minister said the world must come together to defeat globalised harmful threats – terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime – calling them “crimes against humanity". He said only when “forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate".

“Interpol can help by speeding up red corner notices for fugitive offenders," Modi said, inaugurating the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that police and law enforcement agencies needed to band together and devise procedures as well as protocols to check such crimes. Safe havens in different parts of the world were the prime targets, where the corrupt found a way to park the proceeds of crime, he added.

The PM said “dirty money", one of the major sources of terror funding, affected some of the poorest people in the world. It funded “evil activities" such as illegal drugs that destroyed young lives to human trafficking, from weakening democracies to the sale of illegal arms, he added.

“Yes, there are diverse legal and procedural frameworks to deal with them. However, there is a need for the global community to work even faster to eliminate safe havens. There can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organised crime," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s top homeland security chief Mohsin Butt refused to make any comment when he was asked if his country will hand over Ibrahim or Saeed, suspected to be living there. He held up a finger to his lips when a media person asked him the question and continued to dodge any query related to the matter.

Islamabad has sent a two-member delegation for the four-day conference. India has recently lambasted as well as accused its neighbour of harbouring terrorists and funding cross-border terrorism at global platforms such as the UN General Assembly, where Pakistan also raked up the Kashmir issue.

In his address to the gathering of 195 member countries of Interpol, Modi also said India had been combating transnational terrorism for several decades. “Long before the world woke up to it, we knew the price of safety and security. Thousands of our people made the ultimate sacrifice in this fight," he said.

What is a ‘red corner notice’?

The Interpol issues a ‘red corner notice’ to locate a fugitive, who has fled the country where they are wanted. Any member country of the international crime control body can arrest or deport an individual against whom such a notice is circulated.

Close to 778 red notices issued by India are active, of which 205 are issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation against fugitives like underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chhota Shakeel; terrorist Masood Azhar and alleged 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed; and economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among others.

Modi’s statement comes after Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock listed out various limitations of red corner notices a day before. He said it is not an “international arrest warrant", and that the organisation could not force member countries to arrest the subject of a red notice.

“A red notice is not an international arrest warrant, and Interpol cannot force any member country to arrest an individual subject of a red notice. It is not for Interpol to judge the merit of a case or a decision taken by national courts that is a sovereign matter," he had said in a press conference.

He had added: “This means that we cannot accept a request if, for example, it is political, military, religious or racial in character, or is not in accordance with our Rules on the Processing of Data."

Interpol General Assembly in India after 25 years

India is hosting the Interpol General Assembly after a gap of about 25 years to coincide with celebrations for the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The proposal in this regard was conveyed by Shah to Stock during his visit to India in 2019. The proposal was put to vote in the last conference, which was accepted with an overwhelming majority.

The PM released a commemorative postage stamp and a Rs-100 coin to mark the 90th General Assembly. He was welcomed at the venue by home minister Amit Shah, Interpol president Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and secretary general Stock. Modi was introduced to the executive committee by the Interpol president.

