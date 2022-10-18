Interpol Meet: Pak’s Finger on Its Lips in Response to ‘Will You Hand Over Dawood, Hafiz Saeed?’

Pakistan’s director-general of Federal Investigation Agency, Mohsin Butt on Tuesday refused to answer if his country will hand over underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim and alleged 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed to India.

Dodging the question by news agency ANI, Butt in fact raised a finger to his lips in response. Both the don and the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief are designated as terrorists ‘most wanted’ by Indian security agencies and are believed to be living in Pakistan.

According to ANI, Pakistan’s top homeland security chief is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad that is in New Delhi for the Interpol General Assembly. The Pakistani delegation is taking part in the four-day conference despite recent tensions between the two neighbouring countries over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s vocal effort to raise the Kashmir issue at forums even such as the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, while inaugurating the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, called to the global community to work faster to “eliminate safe havens" for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt, saying when the “forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate". Terrorism was among the foremost issues he mentioned as he warned against harmful globalised threats like corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime.

“The pace of change of these dangers is faster than earlier. When threats are global, the response cannot be just local! It is high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats," the prime minister said, adding that India has been combating trans-national terrorism for several decades.

“Long before the world woke up to it, we knew the price of safety and security. Thousands of our people made the ultimate sacrifice in this fight," he said.

India has 780 active ‘red notices’ as of now, of which 205 are related to criminals wanted by the CBI. In his 14-minute speech, the PM said terrorism is not limited to physical space and has spread its presence through online radicalisation and cyber threats. “At the click of a button, an attack can be executed or systems can be brought to their knees. Each nation is working on strategies against them. But what we do within our borders is no longer enough. There is a need to further develop international strategies. Establishment of early detection and warning systems, protecting transportation services, security for communication infrastructure, security for critical infrastructure, technical and technological assistance, intelligence exchange, many of these things need to be taken to a new level," he said.

Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and a Rs-100 coin to mark the 90th General Assembly. He was welcomed at the venue by home minister Amit Shah, Interpol president Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and secretary general Jurgen Stock. India is hosting the Interpol General Assembly after a gap of about 25 years to coincide with celebrations for the 75th year of India’s independence.

The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions. A total of 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers are taking part in the conference.

(With PTI inputs)

