Intimate Chat, Photos, Videos: Who is Archana Nag? The Woman Behind ‘Sextortion’ Racket

The journey of 25-year-old Archana Nag from the tribal-dominated Kalahandi district to Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar is nothing sort of a Bollywood movie. Nag is at the centre of a sex and extortion scandal where she allegedly used to call her victims to her house, got intimate with them while her husband would clandestinely shoot videos and take pictures, and then blackmail them.

She has reportedly extorted crores of rupees, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. The woman, whom Nag had used to extort money from a filmmaker, mentioned in her complaint that she came in contact with Nag and her husband, Jagabandu Chand, when they were staying at a rented flat in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar. The complainant alleged that Nag, Chand and her cousin invited her to a party in 2019. They then reportedly intoxicated her and then clicked obscene pictures of her, according to The New Indian Express.

Nag had also threatened the woman of dire consequences if she discloses their plan to anyone and refuses to be part of it. Nag then allegedly asked the woman to start a video chat with a Nayagarh victim in April 2020. She then captured their intimate moments, and extorted the man.

The complainant said she extracted lakhs of money from the man for not making their video viral. “We are trying to establish the identity of the man from whom Archana had extorted money two years back," said DCP, Prateek Singh as quoted by The New Indian Express.

The police suspect that the couple may have extorted money from others too as they lived an extravagant lifestyle. According to a local news report, the couple have a palatial house, foreign dogs and horse, expensive cars as most of her victims were high-profile businessmen, politicians and even film directors.

Her husband, Chand, would shortlist the victims, and then Nag would chat with them on social media, and finally called them to her house and set up a trap for them. They used ‘intimate chat, photos and videos’ as their modus operandi to extract money from their victims.

Nag hails from a small town, Kesinga, in Kalahandi, while her husband is from a poor family in Jaleswar in Balasore. He used to work at his father’s grocery store, and moved to Bhubaneswar to work at a hotel. Later, he came in contact with Nag and married her.

DCP Prateek Singh during a press meet said, “A case was registered against Archana Nag on October 2 at Khandagiri police station. The case 496/22 has been registered against her under 387, 420 and 506 IT Act. Her modus operandi was she first very cunningly developed friendship with the victims. She then called them to her house and got intimate with them. She then recorded intimate videos through secret cameras and later blackmailed the victims, some of whom were from influential backgrounds."

Nag was arrested last week, and the police have sought four mobile phones, two tablets, one laptop and pen drive each, and passbooks from Nag’s house in Satya Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

