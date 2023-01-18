Intranasal Covid-19 Vaccine Booster to be Rolled Out by February, 15,000 Doses Reach Kasauli Lab

The world’s first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC, is likely to be rolled out by February, News18.com has learnt. Last week, more than 15,000 doses reached India’s apex vaccine testing laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

BBV154, a novel adenovirus vectored, intranasal vaccine for Covid-19, packed in six batches, was sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, last week. These batches are likely to be released by the first week of February.

“If everything goes well, CDL shall be reporting by first week of February and other formalities will be completed immediately before releasing the lot for public use by early February," said a government official privy to the development.

In December, the intranasal Covid-19 vaccine was approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 and above.

“This vaccine received approval under restricted use in emergency situations for ages 18 and above for primary 2 dose schedule, homologous booster doses," said the government release dated December 1.

While the vaccine has been slotted at the CoWin platform for booking, the rollout hasn’t begun yet.

Bharat Biotech has announced that the vaccine will be priced at Rs 800 per dose in the private market and Rs 325 for government facilities.

However, it is not yet clear if the central government plans to procure the intranasal vaccine for public hospitals. Till now, only private hospitals in major cities have shown interest in buying the vaccine as demand for booster doses remains low.

Non-invasive, needle-free vaccine is likely to prevent infection and transmission apart from preventing the severe disease.

